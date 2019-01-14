Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

UCLA gymnast's routine stuns social media

University of California, Los Angeles, freshman gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's routine went viral on social media after she earned a perfect ten.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 8:42 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 8:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Katelyn Ohashi did three backflips, landed into a split and got back up to end her floor routine as though it was easy.

Then the crowd went wild as the University of California, Los Angeles, freshman gymnast stood there smiling.

Not only did Ohashi stun the audience with her amazing athleticism, but she also wowed judges enough to earn a perfect 10 for her routine Saturday at Under Armor's 2019 Collegiate Challenge.

UCLA gymnastics tweeted the video of Ohashi's performance, which has since gone viral.

"A 10 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi," the tweet read.

Ohashi, according to UCLA, is the reigning NCAA co-champion in floor exercises. She was also a 2018 NCAA team champion.

Before UCLA, Ohashi was competing at the elite level of gymnastics until she injured her back and shoulder, according to The Players' Tribune. She decided to compete on the college level because of her injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill