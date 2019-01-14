Clear
Strict ticket policy introduced at Machu Picchu

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 8:35 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's the spectacular Incan citadel in the Andes Mountain range that's on everyone's bucket list -- but access to Machu Picchu is becoming more strictly regulated.

New ticket rules were put in place starting January 1, 2019, limiting tourists to visiting at specifically scheduled times. Tickets are valid for up to four hours and re-entry is not usually allowed. Before, you booked for either a "morning" or "afternoon" slot.

It's no great surprise -- the Peruvian landmark regularly has hordes of visitors lining up to explore the Inca ruins and officials are trying their best to control the crowds.

Infrastructure issues

In 2018, CNN Travel talked to Sarah Miginiac, general manager for South America at adventure company G Adventures -- Miginiac spoke at last year's World Tourism Day about overtourism at Machu Picchu.

Miginiac stressed that the main issue at the Incan landmark was too many people trying to gain access.

"There isn't the infrastructure around it," she said.

Officials hope the new ticketing system will control tourism at the ancient city, alleviate transport pressures and also encourage visitors to head to other Peruvian spots.

The price of tickets remains the same: for one adult, it's 152 Peruvian Sol ($45).

Miginiac stressed that a lasting solution needed to be found to control tourism at Machu Picchu:

"[The government] definitely need to make sure that whatever solution is going to be found to access Machu Picchu is actually a solution that will enable growth for the future as well, and not only for the current amount of passengers," said Miginiac.

