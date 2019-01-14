Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Conquering the sand dunes with e-bikes

Riders took on the desert sands and river oases of southern Morocco for the E-Bike Desert Challenge. Electrical bikes are a game changer for the sport.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 7:01 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Biking on the sand is hard enough but imagine doing it for five days across the desert.

This was the challenge for competitors in the inaugural E-Bike Desert Challenge, where riders cycle across southern Morocco, using electrically driven motors to power them through the golden sand and river oases.

In baking temperatures, participants must find the best line on the sand dunes in order to scale the course efficiently, using the extra power when needed.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news, features and videos

So take a bow Robert Adams, who at the age of just 15 was recently crowned champion of the E-Bike 25 class, which permits 250W bikes that can reach 25 km/h.

"The navigation is a skill in itself, I think that's what makes this event so unique," Briton Adams told CNN Sport as he reflected on his win.

"You could be the fastest rider there but if your navigation isn't up to scratch you're not going to do well."

READ: Felipe Massa races the fastest animal on earth ahead of Formula E debut

Adams' passion for cycling started in a conventional manner -- enjoying riding a classic mountain bike with friends and family -- but his desert experience has unlocked a passion for the electric life.

"It just adds a whole other level to this, as it allows you to go faster, further and with much more fun than if you were on a conventional bike," the teenager said, who competed in the event alongside his dad.

Alone for much of the race, Adams lent on his father's advice and GPS tracking to plot his winning route -- the teenager finished 30 minutes ahead of his nearest rival.

"Just traveling through Morocco is an experience in itself. At first, it seems very different to home and very busy," Adams said.

"The further you go from the big cities the friendlier and more interesting the people seemed to become."

The race also incorporates two other categories -- the 450W-class and the open-class, which allows bikes of up to 2000W.

Organizers hope the event will continue to grow and they expect more than 300 riders to take part in the coming years.

READ: D'Ambrosio wins thrilling Marrakesh ePrix

Morroco has been embracing electric power. The country is home to the world's largest concentrated solar power farm -- the Noor Complex shimmers on the edge of the Sahara Desert -- and expects to provide electricity to more than one million people.

On Saturday there was another display of electric power in Morroco at the Marrakesh ePrix -- the second race of the new Formula E season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 2°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill