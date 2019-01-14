Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are headed to the altar.The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star m...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 5:48 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 5:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are headed to the altar.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star made the announcement on his Instagram account early Monday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Celebrities

Chris Pratt

Political Figures - US

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" the 39-year-old actor wrote. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been quietly dating for several months and made their first appearance on social media as a couple last month.

On Schwarzenegger's 29th birthday last month, Pratt wrote in an Instagram post that he was "thrilled" to be with the author.

"Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together," he wrote.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt and his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Pratt and Faris have one son together.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 2°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill