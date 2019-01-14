Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Eight killed as Boeing cargo plane crashes in Iran

A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed in Iran on Monday, killing at least eight people on board, according to Ira...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 5:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 5:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed in Iran on Monday, killing at least eight people on board, according to Iranian state media.

The plane went down at about 8:30 a.m. local time near the capital Tehran, Iran's emergency services chief Pir Hossein Koolivand told state media outlet IRIB.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft

Aircraft accidents

Aviation and aerospace industry

Boeing Co

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

The Fars News Agency reported that a Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed when it ran out of runway while attempting to land at an airport in the city of Kara.

"Due to a mistake by the pilot, it came down at the Fath airport," Farsi News reported, citing Iranian officials.

The report said that the plane hit a building near the airport after the pilot lost control of the aircraft and ran out of space to land.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 2°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill