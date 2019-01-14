Winter storm drops one more round of snow on DC area into Monday morning

The snow storm that slammed the mid-Atlantic over the weekend, killing seven people in Missouri and Kansas, will carry into early Monday in many states.

Bracing for another light burst of snow, parts of Washington DC and surrounding areas have called off for the day.

The National Weather Service said the Washington metro area may see another snowy inch blanket its roads, warning drivers of "extremely poor" travel conditions. Maryland and Virginia will likely see just as much snowfall, NWS said, along with winds up to 35 mph.

The overnight below-freezing temperatures are likely to set up slippery conditions. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

All District of Columbia Public Schools will be closed for the day, along with the US Office of Personnel Management. The capital's Metrobus will begin operations 5 a.m. Monday, after suspended service Sunday night, and will operate on a "Severe Snow Plan," limiting service. Buses will operate only on major roads and the service said passengers should expect delays and increased wait times.

Washington's Dulles International Airport has lifted a ground stop implemented late Sunday due to weather conditions.

Snowfall in the mid-Atlantic

In Missouri, the state's highway patrol said on Twitter that it responded to nearly 4,000 calls for service and more than 1,700 stranded motorists, during the snowfall that settled at more than 20 inches.

Other areas of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado saw more than a foot of snow during the weekend.

Kentucky weather officials are warning of possible black ice on roads Monday morning. A Delta plane landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky Sunday slid off the runway as it was taxiing toward a terminal, and photos of the scene showed the runway covered in several inches of wet snow.

Heavy storms on the West coast

Mountains in California also saw up to 12 inches of snow, and officials reported sleet at elevations higher than 5,000 feet, warning of dangerous driving conditions.

Rain and snow will continue through Tuesday in parts of California, and snow will start to develop over the Southern Sierras late Monday.

Sacramento will face the brunt of the storm Wednesday with up to 2 feet of snow in elevations above 5,000 feet. Showers will continue through Friday.