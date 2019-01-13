Trump lashed out at Mulvaney during meeting with Democrats

President Donald Trump lashed out at acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney during a Situation Room meeting with Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, earlier this month, a White House official said Sunday.

According to the official, Trump cut Mulvaney off toward the end of an unproductive meeting on re-opening the federal government, as Mulvaney was attempting to negotiate up from the $1.3 billion Democrats offered the White House.

"Stop, stop, just stop -- What are you doing? You're f---ing it all up, Mick," Trump said, according to the official who was in the room for the negotiations.

The interaction was first reported by Axios.

According to the source, there was "shockingly no reaction at all" in the room.

"It was so awkward, I was looking down, like I couldn't watch," said the source.

Democrats have repeatedly poked at the former GOP congressman during negotiations, suggesting that he likes government shutdowns, the source said, because of his fiscal conservative background.

The White House did not have any immediate response

A White House official told Axios that this was an "exaggerated account of that exchange that doesn't reflect the good relationship Mulvaney has built over the last two years with the President."