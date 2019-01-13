Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump lashed out at Mulvaney during meeting with Democrats

President Donald Trump lashed out at acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney during a Situation Room meeting wit...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump lashed out at acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney during a Situation Room meeting with Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, earlier this month, a White House official said Sunday.

According to the official, Trump cut Mulvaney off toward the end of an unproductive meeting on re-opening the federal government, as Mulvaney was attempting to negotiate up from the $1.3 billion Democrats offered the White House.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Mick Mulvaney

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US federal government

US political parties

White House

Government organizations - US

US Congress

US House of Representatives

"Stop, stop, just stop -- What are you doing? You're f---ing it all up, Mick," Trump said, according to the official who was in the room for the negotiations.

The interaction was first reported by Axios.

According to the source, there was "shockingly no reaction at all" in the room.

"It was so awkward, I was looking down, like I couldn't watch," said the source.

Democrats have repeatedly poked at the former GOP congressman during negotiations, suggesting that he likes government shutdowns, the source said, because of his fiscal conservative background.

The White House did not have any immediate response

A White House official told Axios that this was an "exaggerated account of that exchange that doesn't reflect the good relationship Mulvaney has built over the last two years with the President."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

Image

Crews works to clear roads

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, roads back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill