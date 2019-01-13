Start your Monday smart: Shutdown, William Barr, Brexit, NFL playoffs, Women's March

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

TODAY

• NFL divisional action continues today with the Saints hosting the Eagles at 4:40 p.m. ET. The game is on Fox.

• If your Golden Globes high is wearing off, tune in to the Critics' Choice Awards on the CW Network at 7 ET. Taye Diggs hosts another star-studded night.

• If you're in Los Angeles, you can still get tickets to "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul," starring Smokey Robinson, Celine Dion, John Legend, Patti LaBelle and others. It's set to be broadcast March 10 on CBS.

MONDAY

• President Donald Trump is due in New Orleans to address the American Farm Bureau Federation convention. His visit comes as the federal government is still partially shut down.

• Some 32,000 educators are set to walk off the job in Los Angeles after years of frustration over class sizes, salaries and a shortage of school counselors and nurses. The strike would affect 600,000 students in the country's second-biggest school district.

• Keep your attention on Serena Williams and Roger Federer. The Australian Open main draw starts in Melbourne.

• The North American International Auto Show opens in Detroit, with the public welcome to "ooh" and "ahh" starting Saturday.

TUESDAY

• Two days of Senate confirmation hearings are set to start for Trump's attorney general nominee, William Barr. The special counsel's investigation, which Barr has criticized, raises the already high stakes. But since the GOP controls the Senate, Barr's rejection is unlikely.

• The UK Parliament is due to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. It comes as the British government ramps up contingency plans for leaving the European Union in March without an agreement, including dealing with shortages of food and medical supplies if ports are disrupted.

THURSDAY

• A ruling is expected in the case of three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the deadly 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke, whose sentencing for second-degree murder is set for the next day. The case exposed deep mistrust between city police and residents.

FRIDAY

• Billed as the world's largest anti-abortion event, the annual March for Life happens in Washington. It began as a small protest of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Dozens of US cities host similar demonstrations on and around this date.

• Also in Washington, the first Indigenous Peoples March aims to draw attention to humanitarian, environmental and criminal justice inequities.

• "Butterfly," a three-part miniseries about a transgender child and her family is the latest British-produced show to hit US streaming lineups. It premieres on Hulu.

SATURDAY

• The Women's March takes over Washington, with sister demonstrations worldwide. Begun as a protest of Trump's inauguration, the movement helped usher a record number of women into Congress and advocates for racial minorities, disabled and LGBT people, and immigrants.