Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cruz: People outside DC are not concerned with Russia investigation

There is a broad disconnect between Washington and the rest of the country over interest in the Russia inves...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 12:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There is a broad disconnect between Washington and the rest of the country over interest in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday.

"There is an incredible divide between Washington and the rest of the country when it comes to Bob Mueller and the Russia investigation," Cruz said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "The mainstream media, Washington, is obsessed with it. And when you get outside the Beltway, I don't find anybody concerned with this at all."

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Ted Cruz

US Congress

US Senate

Cruz said people he spoke with in Texas were concerned about economic issues and border security, not about the ongoing probes and allegations about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Cruz's comment came in response to a question about the revelation that after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in spring 2017, the FBI opened an investigation into whether the President had been working on Russia's behalf. Cruz said that as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee he would consider any evidence produced but did not know details about the probe.

"I don't know the details of the specifics there," Cruz said. "I know what was reported publicly in the media, and I sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, so we will consider any allegations that come forward."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

Image

Crews works to clear roads

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana