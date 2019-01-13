Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

House GOP leader: 'Action will be taken' after King's white supremacy comment

The top Republican in the House vowed Sunday that "action will be taken" after Iowa GOP Sen. Steve King's re...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 12:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The top Republican in the House vowed Sunday that "action will be taken" after Iowa GOP Sen. Steve King's recent comment about white supremacy and white nationalism.

"That language has no place in America," California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Discrimination

Kevin McCarthy

Nationalism

Political Figures - US

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Steve King (Politician)

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Civil disobedience

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

North America

Politics

Protests and demonstrations

Right-wing extremism

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

He continued, "That is not the America I know, and it is most definitely not the party of Lincoln. I have a scheduled meeting with him on Monday, and I will tell you this: I've watched on the other side that they do not take action when their members say something like this. Action will be taken. I'm having a serious conversation with Congressman Steve King on his future and role in this Republican Party."

King has faced criticism after he told The New York Times that he thought it was wrong white nationalism and white supremacy were considered offensive.

"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization -- how did that language become offensive?" King said.

He later said he is "simply a nationalist" and condemned "anyone that supports this evil and bigoted ideology" of white nationalism and white supremacy.

McCarthy did not say specifically what action would be taken, but stressed the point on Sunday.

"I will not stand back as a leader of this party, believing in this nation that all are created equal, that that stands or continues to stand and have any role with us," McCarthy said.

On NBC's "Meet The Press," Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called King's comments "stupid" and said "he needs to stop it."

"What Steve King said was stupid. It was stupid. It was hurtful. It was wrong. And he needs to stop it," Cruz said. "I think all of us ought to be united regardless of party in saying, white supremacism, white nationalism is hatred, it is bigotry, it is evil, it is wrong. And I think we need that clarity and I'm certainly going to urge everyone to provide that clarity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

Image

Crews works to clear roads

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana