Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

De Blasio: Moderate Dems didn't learn from 2016

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that some moderate Democrats were wrong not to stake out a bolder agenda following the party's national losses in 2016.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 1:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2019 1:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that some moderate Democrats were wrong not to stake out a bolder agenda following the party's national losses in 2016.

"There is still a lot of moderate voices in the party that did not learn the lessons of 2016 and are not listening to what people need in this country," de Blasio, a Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "So I want to push this whole party, and I want to inform this debate in this country about the fact that we could go a lot farther, we could be a lot bolder than what we're doing now."

De Blasio said in the interview he wanted to influence the national debate, but when asked about the possibility of running for president in 2020, he said only that he would not rule it out.

"I never rule things out because you never know what life brings, but I'm focused on the work I'm doing now and getting this message out," de Blasio said.

De Blasio announced recently that his administration would attempt to guarantee health care to all New Yorkers. He told CNN that Democrats should embrace this goal and said there was "no question" the US should have a "Medicare for all" system.

"This is the kind of thing Democrats should stand for," de Blasio said. "If we say to the American people 'our job is to get you health care no matter what, no matter how much money you make, no matter what your situation,' that's the kind of thing that actually is going to resonate with the American people."

De Blasio said the US had "plenty of money" but that the money was "in the wrong hands" and outlined a narrative in which more money has been pushed to the top of the income distribution in recent decades.

"This was not an accident," the mayor said. "Democrats and progressives need to be blunt about this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

Image

Crews works to clear roads

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana