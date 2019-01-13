Bill de Blasio: 'A lot of moderate voices in the party' did not learn from 2016

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that some moderate Democrats were wrong not to stake out a bolder agenda following the party's national losses in 2016.

"There is still a lot of moderate voices in the party that did not learn the lessons of 2016 and are not listening to what people need in this country," de Blasio, a Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "So I want to push this whole party, and I want to inform this debate in this country about the fact that we could go a lot farther, we could be a lot bolder than what we're doing now."

Bill de Blasio Political Figures - US

De Blasio said in the interview he wanted to influence the national debate, but when asked about the possibility of running for president in 2020, he said only that he would not rule it out.

"I never rule things out because you never know what life brings, but I'm focused on the work I'm doing now and getting this message out," de Blasio said.

De Blasio announced recently that his administration would attempt to guarantee health care to all New Yorkers. He told CNN that Democrats should embrace this goal and said there was "no question" the US should have a "Medicare for all" system.

"This is the kind of thing Democrats should stand for," de Blasio said. "If we say to the American people 'our job is to get you health care no matter what, no matter how much money you make, no matter what your situation,' that's the kind of thing that actually is going to resonate with the American people."

De Blasio said the US had "plenty of money" but that the money was "in the wrong hands" and outlined a narrative in which more money has been pushed to the top of the income distribution in recent decades.

"This was not an accident," the mayor said. "Democrats and progressives need to be blunt about this."