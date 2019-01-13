Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Warner: 'History will show' Trump botched shutdown talks

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner predicted Sunday that observers will eventually believe President Donal...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 11:16 AM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2019 11:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner predicted Sunday that observers will eventually believe President Donald Trump mishandled the standoff that has created the ongoing government shutdown.

"I think history will show that Donald Trump, the supposed great dealmaker -- and I'm working on a piece on this -- that business schools and management consultants will look back for years and say this was the most inept negotiation," Warner told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Donald Trump

Mark Warner

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump has not given key Republicans enough room to negotiate and has not "allowed any win-win circumstance" as he continues to demand Congress appropriate money to pay for his proposed border wall with Mexico.

"He boxed himself in a corner," Warner said. "He didn't empower his negotiators, like the vice president or (South Carolina GOP Sen.) Lindsey Graham or (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell."

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS that was released on Sunday morning found the public generally is more apt to blame the President over Democrats in Congress for the shutdown, with 55% saying he is more responsible and 32% saying the blame rests mostly with the Democrats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

Image

Crews works to clear roads

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana