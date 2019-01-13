'Unbelievable,' says Marcel Hirscher as he reflects on skiing dominance

There's just no stopping "Champion of Champions" Marcel Hirscher.

The Austrian skier won his eighth World Cup race of the season on the Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden on Saturday to push his overall tally to 66 victories on the circuit.

Hirscher beat Henrik Kristoffersen and Thomas Fanara in the two-run giant slalom in Switzerland.

The 29-year-old Hirscher, who came from behind after Norwegian Kristoffersen led following the first run, has now notched up a record eight wins in Adelboden.

"The feeling was really pretty good on the second run," said Hirscher who is chasing an unprecedented eighth World Cup overall title

"It's unbelievable, that's for sure," added Hirscher, as he reflected in on his impressively consistent form and dominance of men's skiing. "It underlines for me personally, this seven years where I've been performing at this level, I think this is worth the most."

Hirscher was recently named "Champion of Champions" for 2018 by French newspaper L'Equipe.

"That too is a great honour and when I look at who won the trophy in the past years -- Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Lionel Messi -- I have to admit that I'm very touched!" Hirscher recently wrote on his blog.

Hirscher has won the last seven overall crowns -- awarded to the skier with the most points across all six disciplines -- to pass the record of five set by Luxembourg's Marc Girardelli in 1993.

He sits second on the men's all-time list of wins behind Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark, whose record of 86 is a target for Lindsey Vonn this season.

Stenmark won 40 slalom races and a record eight World Cup slalom titles, although he only clinched three overall crowns in his career, which ended in 1989.

Hirscher, the double Olympic gold medalist from PyeongChang 2018, has won five of the last six World Cup slalom titles and five of the last seven giant slalom season-ending crowns.

The Austrian will be looking to defend his slalom and giant slalom titles when the biennial World Championships take place in Are, Sweden in February.