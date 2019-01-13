Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bolsonaro sends captured Italian fugitive to Salvini as 'a little gift'

A leftist Italian fugitive has been detained in Bolivia and will be sent to Italy as "a little gift" from fa...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A leftist Italian fugitive has been detained in Bolivia and will be sent to Italy as "a little gift" from far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Italy's hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Cesare Battisti, a 64-year-old former communist militant, was wanted for four murders in the 1970s, which he has denied.

Brazil

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal investigations

Criminal law

Europe

Fugitives and manhunts

Italy

Jair Bolsonaro

Latin America

Law and legal system

Matteo Salvini

Political Figures - Intl

South America

Southern Europe

The Americas

He spent years living in Brazil as a political refugee, but has been on the run since December, when the country's former President Michel Temer revoked his residence and approved his extradition to Italy.

Bolsonaro welcomed the arrest, writing on Twitter: "Congratulations to those responsible for capturing the terrorist Cesare Battisti!"

"Finally justice will be made to the Italian assassin and companion of ideals of one of the most corrupt governments that have ever existed in the world (PT)," he added, a reference to the party of left-wing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who had allowed Battisti to remain in Brazil.

Bolsonaro, inaugurated as President on 1 January, had vowed to capture Battisti and see his extradition through.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed an Italian aircraft will land in Bolivia at 11 a.m. ET to collect the fugitive.

"Our jails will wait for him here, where he will serve life imprisonment that the Italian courts have sentenced at the time, certainly not because of his political ideas, but for the four crimes committed and for the various crimes related to armed struggle and terrorism," Conte wrote on Facebook.

"A little gift is on its way," Brazilian MP for Sao Paulo and one of Bolsonaro's sons, Eduardo, tweeted to Italian Interior minister Mateo Salvini on Sunday, after news of the arrest became public. "Brazil is no longer a land of criminals," he added.

The development is likely to boost relations between the two far-right politicians, both of whom were swept to power on hardline, populist platforms in 2018.

Salvini hailed the news on Facebook on Sunday, writing: "My heartfelt thank you to President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and to the new Brazilian government for the changed political climate which, along with a positive international setting in which Italy has become a protagonist, have made possible this long awaited success."

"My first thoughts today go to the families of the victims of this murderer, who for too long has been enjoying the kind of life that he cowardly took away from others, pampered by half of the world's left," he added.

Battisti was a member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC) guerrilla group in Italy throughout the 1970s.

He escaped from an Italian prison in 1981 and was granted asylum in France, before fleeing to Mexico and eventually Brazil.

His residence in the country had been a source of diplomatic tension between Italy and Brazil, particularly when then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denied his extradition in 2009.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

Image

Crews works to clear roads

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana