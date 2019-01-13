Suspect in California officer's killing left note accusing police department of hitting him with 'ultra sonic waves'

The man suspected of killing a police officer in Northern California left behind a letter accusing the Davis police department of hitting him with "ultra sonic waves," the department said Saturday.

A gunman on a bicycle shot Davis police Officer Natalie Corona, 22, Thursday night as she responded to a triple-car crash in the city of Davis. The alleged gunman was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

In a press release Saturday, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office identified 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh as the suspect in Corona's killing.

Limbaugh left behind a letter, according to Davis police spokesman Lt. Paul Doroshov, who read the letter on camera to CNN affiliate KMAX.

"The Davis police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect [sic] on my inner ear," the letter reads. "I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can't live this way anymore."

The letter is signed "Citizen Kevin Limbaugh," KMAX reported.

'A rising star'

Corona was shot multiple times, Davis police Chief Darren Pytel told reporters Friday evening.

"This clearly to us looks like an ambush," Pytel said.

After shooting Corona, the suspect reloaded his firearm and fired toward a firefighter and a fire truck that were also responding to the traffic collision. Then the suspect fled, Pytel said.

A manhunt for the shooter ended hours later when police found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home in Davis. He had left a backpack at the crime scene with information that led the officers to his home, Pytel said.

Corona died at the UC Davis Medical Center in nearby Sacramento.

"Despite the lifesaving efforts that were provided by firefighters who were immediately adjacent because the primary fire station is right near where this happened, they weren't able to save her," Pytel said.

Corona began her service with the department as a community service officer in 2016. She finished the police academy in July and was promoted to police officer upon graduation.

"She had just completed the field training and has been out on her own for just a couple of weeks," Pytel said.

The chief called the officer's death "an absolutely devastating loss."

"She was a rising star in the department," he said.

She was a second-generation officer

Corona's father, Merced, is a retired Colusa County sheriff's sergeant in California. He stepped down from the force in 2012 after 26 years.

"With extremely heavy hearts, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office offers our condolences to the Davis Police Department family and to the family of retired Sgt. Merced Corona," Lt. Mark Contreras said. "Our hearts are broken over this tragic and senseless loss. Your family at the Colusa County Sheriff's Office stands with you in this difficult time."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said flags at the state Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Natalie Corona.

"Officer Corona was protecting her community from harm when she was tragically shot in the line of duty," the governor said in a statement. "We join all Californians in mourning the loss of this courageous officer and extend our deepest condolences to Officer Corona's family, friends, and co-workers."

Davis Mayor Brett Lee said, "The entire City Council is grief-stricken and heartbroken at this senseless loss of life. This incident is a sad reminder of the risks that our public safety employees take every day on our community's behalf."

In 2016, Corona posted a photo of herself on Facebook wearing a blue dress and a "thin blue line" US flag that honors law enforcement officers.

"I would like this photograph to serve as my gratitude for all those law enforcement men and women who have served, who are currently serving, and those who have died in the line of duty protecting our liberties in this great country. #LawEnforcement #Blueline #Thankyou #Lausphotography -- feeling thankful."

Death probed in Louisiana

Corona's killing occurred a day after Shreveport police Officer Chatéri Payne was shot dead at a home in that Louisiana city as she prepared to start her shift.

Payne, who also was newly hired, was in uniform and getting ready for work when she was gunned down at a Shreveport home, police Chief Ben Raymond said.

No one had been arrested in the shooting, and it is not known what led to the killing, Raymond said.

Payne was hired in July as an academy cadet and graduated in November. Raymond said her academy classmates grieved over her death.

"This was the job that she was meant to do. She enjoyed serving," Payne said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the fatal shooting, calling the death a "tragic loss."

In November, Payne made a post on Facebook about joining the police force.

"Long Days. Aching Nights. But I decided to stand tall on my dream. Main lesson taught was to never lose sight of who you are and where you come from," she wrote. "The main thing is to build on who you are and to become an influential and better person for those whom may surround me or I may encounter."