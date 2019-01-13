Clear
Trump calls question on whether he ever worked for Russia 'insulting'

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the idea that he ever worked for Russia was "insulting," and he slam...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 12:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2019 12:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the idea that he ever worked for Russia was "insulting," and he slammed a New York Times article regarding his potential ties to Russia as "the most insulting article."

Speaking to Fox News' Jeanine Pirro, Trump denied the reporting and said, "you'd see that they found absolutely nothing."

The New York Times reported Friday that law enforcement officials had investigated whether the President was working on behalf of Russia against US interests.

At the same time that the FBI opened a probe into Trump for possible obstruction of justice after he fired FBI Director James Comey, counterintelligence agents were investigating why Trump was acting in ways that seemed to benefit Russia, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.

When asked by Pirro on Saturday about the Times' report and whether he had ever worked for Russia, Trump said, "I think it's the most insulting thing I've ever been asked."

Trump also tried to defend his actions with Russia, saying, "I've been tougher on Russia than anybody else -- any other -- probably any other president, period, but certainly the last three or four presidents."

During his interview with Pirro, Trump also responded to questions about a Washington Post report regarding his private conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I had a conversation like every president does. You sit with the president of various countries," Trump said. "I do it with all countries. We had a great conversation, we were talking about Israel and securing Israel and lots of other things and it was a great conversation. I'm not keeping anything under wraps, I couldn't care less."

