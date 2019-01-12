Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marrakesh ePrix: Jerome D'Ambrosio wins thriller as BMWs crash out

As Morocco embraces electric power, Jerome D'Ambrosio won an unpredictable showcase Marrakesh ePrix.T...

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As Morocco embraces electric power, Jerome D'Ambrosio won an unpredictable showcase Marrakesh ePrix.

The North African country is home to the world's largest concentrated solar power farm -- the Noor Complex shimmers on the edge of the Sahara Desert -- and expects to provide electricity to more than one million people.

Alternative fuel vehicles

Automotive fuels

Automotive industry

Automotive industry and environment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Electric vehicles

Formula E

Motor sports organizations

Motorsports

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Africa

Continents and regions

Middle East and North Africa

Morocco

Northern Africa

Electric power industry

Energy and utilities

Sam Bird

Sports figures

Utilities industry

Formula E is also leading the global charge for renewable energy and in Morocco's red-walled city of Marrakesh there was another display of electric power at the second race of the new season.

A scintillating race went the way of D'Ambrosio, who inherited the victory for Mahindra Racing and the championship lead, after the leading BMW i Andrettis collided late on.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

The Belgian racer had hustled his way up to third from 10th on the grid and defended with some aplomb to win his third race but the first on the track. D'Ambrosio's previous two victories only came after disqualifications for rival Lucas Di Grassi.

"This is a real win," an ecstatic D'Ambrosio told the official broadcaster. "I fought hard for it and I'm really happy.

"I've been here since the start [of the series] and I've been fighting to be in this position. Last year we had some tough moments and I'm happy I can pay the team back like this."

READ: Arthur Leclerc gets Formula E test in Marrakesh

Envision Virgin Racing teammates Robin Frijns and Sam Bird took the remaining podium places.

Bird had stormed to pole position, despite carrying damage to the car after a bizarre pit-lane crash, but finished third.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne had lined up alongside Bird on the front row but was in too much of a hurry off the line.

The Frenchman clipped Bird's car and put himself into a spin -- and then to the back of the field before fighting back to fifth.

READ: Portugal's Da Costa wins Saudi ePrix.

'Locked up'

The blue and white BMW i Andretti cars were serenely leading the race with 10 minutes to go until the teammates clashed going into Turn One.

Alexander Sims, who was chasing leader Antonio Felix da Costa, attempted a pass round the outside but both cars locked up and the Portuguese racer ploughed into the wall.

The popular Da Costa, who won the season-opener in Saudi Arabia, jumped out of the car and had to watch the rest of the race in disbelief from the side of the track.

"First of all I apologise to the team, I'm sorry," said Da Costa. "Alex was amazing today, I made a mistake.

"We fought for it and I locked up and as a consequence he locked up as well. I think I should have given him the race earlier to be honest."

Sims added: "It was massively unfortunate to end like that. We all made mistakes. I felt I needed to make a move but the way we all went about that was wrong."

The victory for D'Ambrosio saw him move into a 12-point championship lead over Da Costa and Vergne with 11 races still to come.

Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more news and features

Season five's ex-Formula 1 recruits again struggled to make an impact on the streets of Marrakesh.

Felipe Massa was hampered by technical issues as he finished in 18th, Stoffel Vandoorne was classified at the back of the field while Pascal Wehrlein retired on his debut after being tagged on the opening lap.

An opportunity to atone comes in two weeks' time as Formula E returns to the streets of Santiago, Chile on 26 January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Snowy Saturday, with hazardous conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

Image

Government sticks to Fennell payment findings

Image

Segment three In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

A Winter Storm Warning, Brady Harp has the forecast

Image

Knox County Helping His Hands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana