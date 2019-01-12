Clear
Woman accused of skipping manicure bill and running over owner is arrested

A woman accused of running over and killing a Las Vegas-area nail salon owner who'd been chasing her over an...

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 12:51 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman accused of running over and killing a Las Vegas-area nail salon owner who'd been chasing her over an unpaid bill has been arrested in Arizona, police say.

Krystal Whipple, 21, was arrested by an FBI task force Friday in Glendale, Arizona, after a roughly two-week investigation, Las Vegas police said.

The arrest comes days after police released surveillance video showing a car run over the salon owner last month in the business's parking lot in the Las Vegas Valley.

Police say Whipple got a manicure at Crystal Nails on the afternoon of December 29 and then tried to pay the bill -- $35, according to CNN affiliate KSNV -- with a credit card. When the payment didn't go through, she allegedly said she'd get cash from her car.

But the customer started driving away, and the owner and her husband ran outside to try to stop her, police say.

Surveillance video shows the owner running in front of the car and momentarily putting her hands on the hood as her husband grabs at the car from the back.

The owner "was thrown under the vehicle" as the car accelerated out of the parking lot, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died, Spencer said.

Whipple was arrested after a Las Vegas-based task force including the several police departments and the FBI learned that she might be in Arizona and passed the information to the FBI in Phoenix, police said, without elaborating.

