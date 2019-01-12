Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Blindfolded Utah teen crashes her car while doing the 'Bird Box' challenge

A blindfolded teen crashed into another vehicle while doing the Bird Box challenge in Utah this week, police...

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 3:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A blindfolded teen crashed into another vehicle while doing the Bird Box challenge in Utah this week, police said.

The challenge, in which people move around while wearing blindfolds, originated from the Netflix film "Bird Box." In the movie starring Sandra Bullock, characters wear blindfolds to avoid seeing a mysterious force, inspiring the latest viral internet challenge.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

North America

Population and demographics

Society

Southwestern United States

Teenagers

The Americas

Traffic accidents

United States

Utah

Animals

Birds

Life forms

Utah police responded to the crash involving a 17-year-old in Layton on Monday, Police Lt. Travis Lyman told CNN affiliate KSL.

"Apparently, as a part of this Bird Box Challenge,' (the driver) used her beanie to pull over her eyes as she was driving on Layton Parkway, and she ended up losing control of her car and skidded into the westbound lanes of Layton Parkway and hit another car and ended up hitting a light pole as well," Lyman said.

"Bird Box Challenge while driving ... predictable result," Layton Police Department tweeted Friday.

Police did not identify the teen, but said she was driving a pickup truck with a 16-year-old passenger. No injuries were reported.

Netflix warned its viewers against the "Bird Box" challenge this month.

"We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes," Netflix tweeted.

In Colorado, police are predicting some drivers will attempt to do the challenge, and warning them in advance. .

"Inevitably, somebody's going to do the monumentally stupid thing that is driving while blindfolded," a Colorado State Patrol officer said in a video message last week. "We shouldn't have to say this, but we're gonna: Don't drive blindfolded."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment three In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

A Winter Storm Warning, Brady Harp has the forecast

Image

Knox County Helping His Hands

Image

Rose-Hulman student researches flu with Mayo Clinic

Image

The Chamber Legislative Forum

Image

Saturn Petcare celebration

Image

The Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning

Image

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community