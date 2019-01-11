Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joshua Tree Park vandalized during shutdown

Some visitors at Joshua Tree National Park are chopping down trees, starting fires and setting up illegal camp sites in light of decreased staffing during the government shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 12:36 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2019 12:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who take it upon themselves to go to understaffed national parks to keep them clean during the government shutdown, and then those who set up illegal campsites and cut down Joshua trees in the national park of the same name.

Pictures shared by the National Park Service and the nonprofit news organization National Parks Traveler show a downed tree and illegal campsites in California's Joshua Tree National Park.

"There are about a dozen instances of extensive vehicle traffic off roads and in some cases into wilderness. We had destruction of government property with the cutting of chains and locks for people to access campgrounds," park Superintendent David Smith told National Parks Traveler.

"We've never seen this level of out-of-bounds camping. Every day-use area was occupied every evening. Joshua trees were actually cut down in order to make new roads."

Despite the partial government shutdown, park officials have been able to keep most of the park accessible, but on Tuesday, they announced the park would temporarily close this week so they could clean up, enforce safety and repair damage due to vandalism.

"While the vast majority of those who visit Joshua Tree National Park do so in a responsible manner, there have been incidents of new roads being created by motorists and the destruction of Joshua trees in recent days that have precipitated the closure," officials said on the park's website. "Law enforcement rangers will continue to patrol the park and enforce the closure until park staff complete the necessary cleanup and park protection measures."

The park released another statement Wednesday saying it would remain open and that access to campgrounds would be restored. Those were first shut down on January 2 due to health and safety concerns due to near-capacity pit toilets.

"National Park Service officials have determined that by using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to immediately bring back park maintenance crews to address sanitation issues, the park will be able to maintain some visitor services, including reopening the campgrounds," the statement read.

Covering more than 792,000 acres from Palm Springs north to the town of Joshua Tree, park officials also said they plan to bring in additional staff to ensure the protection of park resources and repair some of the damages that the park has sustained during the shutdown.

It's not clear how long the park can run on the enhancement funds. Revenue generated by recreation fees was used to avert the closure that was planned for Thursday.

CNN has reached out to Joshua Tree National Park for further comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment three In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

A Winter Storm Warning, Brady Harp has the forecast

Image

Knox County Helping His Hands

Image

Rose-Hulman student researches flu with Mayo Clinic

Image

The Chamber Legislative Forum

Image

Saturn Petcare celebration

Image

The Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning

Image

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community