GOP Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: Shutdown 'never should have happened'

Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is the fi...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is the first of his kind -- he represents Pennsylvania's newly created 14th district.

Reschenthaler served in the Navy as a JAG lawyer before entering politics six years ago. Now in Washington, Reschenthaler is focused on economic growth, a Trump-backed bipartisan funding bill to reopen the government and playing a Josh Ritter tune whenever possible.

Lauren Dezenski: In five words, describe how you felt being sworn in. 

Guy Reschenthaler: Incredibly humbled, honored and grateful.

LD: What's your top priority in your first term?

GR: The top legislative priority for me in the first term is definitely job creation and economic growth. I don't think that there's one silver bullet that we have in terms of public policy, but I think that a growing economy is the closest thing.

LD: What's your expectation on what happens with the current partial government shutdown?

GR: This shutdown never should have happened. It is unfortunate that Speaker Pelosi, Minority Leader Schumer, and congressional Democrats are more concerned with keeping an open border than an open government. Our government's most important job is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. It is past time for congressional Democrats to work on a bipartisan funding bill with President Trump that will open the government, get federal employees back to work and provide much-needed investment to address the security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

LD: Do you have a favorite pump-up song? What is it?

GR: I'm a huge Josh Ritter fan.

LD: Tell me about your favorite food from your district.

GR: Any Primanti's sandwich, with an egg.

The week may be over, but the House member Q&A's aren't! We've got more next week.

