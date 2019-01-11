Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Settle in with these weekend reads

A woman who deserves more thanks. A man who made a whole room tear up. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. H...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman who deserves more thanks. A man who made a whole room tear up. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Debunking the myth about Mona Lisa's eyes

It may feel like her gaze follows you around the room, but Mona Lisa isn't really looking at you. New research says she's got her attention elsewhere.

She changed women's rights forever

You may not know her name. But Bernice Sandler, "Godmother of Title IX," was the driving force behind the landmark US legislation that barred gender discrimination in education.

This Chinatown was fading. A generation reclaimed it

This trade epicenter in Mauritius is changing. Younger generations are leaving the historic structures, known for their magnetic charm for tourists, to fade into ruin. There's still a group trying to bring back the vibrancy while also preserving the old world heritage.

Analysis: What is 'it' and does Kamala Harris have it?

Obama had "it." George W. Bush had "it," too. Reagan really had "it"... the Hollywood thing helped. As voters begin to learn who will run for president in 2020, some wonder if Sen. Kamala Harris' "it-ness" could give her a competitive edge.

Opinion: The message of 'Surviving R. Kelly'

R. Kelly could be facing an investigation in Georgia after the airing of a documentary series that chronicled allegations of abuse of young women. Ashton Lattimore writes that the singer's music was more than just a shield for him: It was his source of power.

Unethical experiments that contributed to medicine

Scientist He Jiankui shocked the world last year when he said he had modified twin babies' DNA before their birth. His claimed experiments open a Pandora's box of questions around ethics in experiments with humans -- even though these dilemmas aren't new.

The sporting great who became a champion feminist

Andy Murray's body is giving up on him, forcing the tennis star to retire. Murray will leave behind a legacy not only on the court but off it too as an advocate for women.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman student researches flu with Mayo Clinic

Image

The Chamber Legislative Forum

Image

Saturn Petcare celebration

Image

The Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning

Image

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

Image

Terre Haute VA Clinic update

Image

Community Corrections changes

Image

Clean eating helps change young boy's life

Image

Man airlifted after early morning crash in Vermillion Count

Image

Dump truck and semi collide hurting two

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community