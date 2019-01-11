Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tulsi Gabbard announces 2020 run

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tells CNN's Van Jones she has decided to run for president in 2020 and will make a formal announcement in the near future.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Friday she will run for president in 2020.

"I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," the Hawaii Democrat told CNN's Van Jones during an interview slated to air at 7 p.m. Saturday on CNN's "The Van Jones Show."

Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, currently serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She is the first American Samoan and the first Hindu member of Congress.

"There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I'm concerned about and that I want to help solve," she said, listing health care access, criminal justice reform and climate change as key platform issues.

"There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace," Gabbard added. "I look forward to being able to get into this and to talk about it in depth when we make our announcement."

Rania Batrice, who was a deputy campaign manager for Bernie Sanders in 2016 and is now a top aide to Gabbard, will be the campaign manager, Batrice says.

In 2015, Gabbard, then a vice-chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, was sharply critical of its then-chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for scheduling just six presidential debates during the 2016 primary election cycle. She later resigned her post as DNC vice chair to become one of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' highest-profile supporters, aligning herself with his populist economic message.

Gabbard has staked out anti-interventionist foreign policy positions in Congress. Her 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad drew widespread criticism. "Initially, I hadn't planned on meeting him," Gabbard told CNN's Jake Tapper in January of 2017. "When the opportunity arose to meet with him, I did so because I felt it's important that if we profess to truly care about the Syrian people, about their suffering, then we've got to be able to meet with anyone that we need to if there is a possibility that we could achieve peace, and that's exactly what we talked about."

Gabbard joins a quickly growing field of Democrats eager to take on President Donald Trump for the presidency.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced on New Year's Eve that she was forming an exploratory committee for a presidential run. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro also formed an exploratory committee and is expected to announce his 2020 plans Saturday.

A number of other potential Democratic candidates, including heavyweights like former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, are currently weighing whether to run for president and are expected to announce their decision soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman student researches flu with Mayo Clinic

Image

The Chamber Legislative Forum

Image

Saturn Petcare celebration

Image

The Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning

Image

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

Image

Terre Haute VA Clinic update

Image

Community Corrections changes

Image

Clean eating helps change young boy's life

Image

Man airlifted after early morning crash in Vermillion Count

Image

Dump truck and semi collide hurting two

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community