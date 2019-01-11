Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump Organization hires former White House ethics lawyer to handle Hill investigations

The Trump Organization has hired a former White House lawyer to assist with congressional inquiries into Pre...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump Organization has hired a former White House lawyer to assist with congressional inquiries into President Donald Trump's business interests.

Stefan Passantino, the former White House deputy counsel who was responsible for overseeing compliance with ethics and conflict-of-interest rules, will handle its responses to Democratic investigations, Passantino informed Congress in a letter sent to the House Oversight Committee on Friday and obtained by CNN.

Companies

Ethics

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Politics

Society

The Trump Organization

US federal government

White House

Passantino left the White House last year to join Michael Best & Friedrich, a Milwaukee-based firm headed by former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Passantino will work closely with the Trump Organization's chief general counsel Alan Garten and chief compliance counsel George Sorial, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

Passantino plans to recuse himself from issues he worked on while in the White House, according to one of the sources.

While serving in the administration, Passantino was tasked with overseeing the White House ethics program, which included certifying financial disclosures for White House staff. In addition to recusing from matters he handled in that role, he will not be communicating with the executive branch, the source added.

In November, CNN reported that Trump Organization executives were preparing for the investigations, including sending a reminder to staff to preserve records, according to a person familiar with the conversations. They also discussed bringing on additional outside counsel, that person said, particularly a firm with expertise in government investigations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Firefighters battle Terre Haute apartment fire

Image

A free meal for federal government employees

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Program, Maple Center Feb7-March 14

Image

Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. High: 36°

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community