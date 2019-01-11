Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Key House chairman plans call with White House counsel

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, will hold a call with the White House c...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, will hold a call with the White House counsel Friday, a sign of shifting dynamics on Capitol Hill where Democrats now have subpoena power to investigate any corner of the Trump administration they deem necessary.

"I will be speaking with the new counsel for the President today, and we'll see where he stands, and we can kind of figure out what that relationship will be," the Maryland Democrat said.

Elijah Cummings

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

Political organizations

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Friday also marked the deadline Cummings set for the White House to respond to 51 letters he'd sent in December requesting information on everything from the Trump administration's handling of immigration to security clearances to the travel of Cabinet secretaries. The letters -- which had been sent before with the backing of Republicans -- had gone unanswered when Republicans held control of Congress.

"The fact is that the Republicans had agreed to these requests. When the administration failed to give us one syllable of documents, there were no follow-ups by the Republicans, and I think the reason for that was the administration assumed there would be no consequences," Cummings said.

Cummings has not said what he plans to do if the White House or various agencies deny the requests for information, saying he expected to get more clarity on the issue when he spoke to White House counsel Pat Cipollone Friday.

"The White House counsel ... I would imagine he will give me some answers with regard to what they are going to do or what they may not do," Cummings said about his call.

Cummings added that it was hard to say how compliant the agencies and White House would be before the deadline expired.

"Usually if we get anything (on) the deadline, we usually get it at the very end of the day," Cummings said.

If Democrats are denied the documents. They have steps they can take, including using their subpoena power, but Cummings has urged caution.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it. The reason I am very careful with that is because there may be different responses to different letters," Cummings said.

Still, the document request and the subsequent waiting game marked a new era on Capitol Hill. After nearly a decade in the minority and two years without subpoena power in the Trump administration, Democrats have wasted no time trying to follow up on requests they made during the first two years of President Donald Trump's time in office. The House Judiciary Committee has also re-sent letters requesting information they didn't get when they were in the minority.

The House Oversight Committee has already begun its work. On Thursday, Cummings announced his committee would hear testimony from Michael Cohen, the President's former lawyer and longtime fixer. Additionally, the committee has scheduled hearings on legislation that would make sweeping ethics reforms and expand voting rights. The committee is also looking into the cost of prescription drugs in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Firefighters battle Terre Haute apartment fire

Image

A free meal for federal government employees

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Program, Maple Center Feb7-March 14

Image

Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. High: 36°

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community