Bud Light packages will now show nutritional information

Bud Light wants to win over calorie-conscious beer drinkers.Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, M...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 1:59 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bud Light wants to win over calorie-conscious beer drinkers.

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois and other beers, said Friday that it would add nutritional information to Bud Light packages. Bud Light will be the first US beer to display ingredients and nutritional facts on its carton.

The move could help Bud Light win back customers who have been losing interest in the beer.

"Consumers deserve to know more about their beer," said Andy Goeler, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, in a statement. "On-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category."

Right now, information about ingredients, calories, carbs, fat and protein appear on Bud Light cans and bottles, but not on cartons. The new packaging, which hits shelves next month, includes an additional breakdown of fats and sugars.

Customers have been moving away from Bud Light, which has struggled to keep up with craft and premium beers.

Higher-quality beers like Corona Premier and Modelo Especial, for example, are driving growth for parent company Constellation Brands (STZ). Anheuser-Busch (BUD) has achieved similar success with Michelob Ultra.

Bud Light has been performing better than in its sector than in past years, but it's still losing share, Anheuser-Busch said in October. The company added at the time that it is trying to stabilize the brand.

Even though light beer has been suffering, "there's still an audience for" low calorie, low carbohydrate, low alcohol beer, said Duane Stanford, executive editor of Beverage Digest. He said young and active drinkers especially may care more about the number of calories in beer.

Companies that make light beers "can't lose" by making sure those customers have that information up front, he added.

