Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

GM raises its profit forecast, stock jumps

General Motors expects better times ahead after announcing it would close three US factories this year....

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 11:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

General Motors expects better times ahead after announcing it would close three US factories this year.

The company said Friday its full-year 2018 earnings would be better than the guidance it provided investors just 10 weeks ago. And it said it expects earnings in 2019 to rise more than it previously expected.

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

General Motors

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Motor vehicles

Product development

Product innovation

Product management

Self-driving cars

Technology

If GM hits the upper end of its 2019 earnings target of $7 a share, the company would set a new operating profit record.

Shares of GM (GM) jumped nearly 8% on the new outlook.

In November, GM announced plans to close three US plants and as a plant in Canada. It also said it would cut its salaried staff by 15%. GM said it needed to cut costs by $6 billion to invest in the next generation of electric and self-driving vehicles.

It gave more details of those future plans Friday: GM said its luxury Cadillac brand will become GM's lead electric vehicle brand. The the first model from the company's next generation of all-electric vehicles will be a Cadillac.

Cadillac has not yet made any all-electric vehicles.

GM also said it expects to begin commercial use of self-driving vehicles in cities in the coming year. It has conducted road tests of self-driving vehicles, but it has not yet earned any money from them. Last week, GM announced a partnership with DoorDash to use self-driving cars for food delivery.

Despite the recent signs of a slowdown in Chinese auto sales, GM said it expects industrywide sales in China, its largest market, will be in line with 2018 sales. It said it expects to launch 20 new or redesigned vehicles in China this year. And it said it expects industrywide US auto sales to top 17 million once again in 2019, despite a declining market for car models.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny with increasing clouds. Snow developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A free meal for federal government employees

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Program, Maple Center Feb7-March 14

Image

Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. High: 36°

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

Image

The Main Street America Vision

Image

Getting ready for the snow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community