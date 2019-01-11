Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Watch These Republicans to see if they break with Trump on the shutdown

With little in the way of constructive negotiations and no end to the partial government shutdown in sight, ...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 6:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With little in the way of constructive negotiations and no end to the partial government shutdown in sight, pressure builds, particularly on Republican senators who are nervous with President Trump's take-the-wall-or-else tactic.

At least three Republican senators, all up for reelection, have suggested they would break with Trump and support appropriations bills that do not include funding for a wall.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US political parties

US Republican Party

That's far short of the 13 it would require to overcome a filibuster and very far short of the 20 Republican senators it would require to overcome a presidential veto and reopen the government without him.

Here's what some key Republicans have said:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny with increasing clouds. Snow developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. High: 36°

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

Image

The Main Street America Vision

Image

Getting ready for the snow

Image

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

Image

Porter Mooore

Image

Girls wrestlers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community