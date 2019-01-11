Clear

"Green Book" writer apologizes after anti-Muslim tweet surfaces

Nick Vallelonga, the Golden Globe-winning writer of the critically acclaimed drama "Green Book," has apologi...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 1:41 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 1:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nick Vallelonga, the Golden Globe-winning writer of the critically acclaimed drama "Green Book," has apologized for a 2015 tweet containing a false, Islamophobic statement.

In the tweet, sent to then-candidate Donald Trump, Vallelonga claimed he saw "Muslims in Jersey City cheering" when the World Trade Center towers collapsed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Vallelonga's Twitter account was deleted after the tweet resurfaced this week.

Apologies

Belief, religion and spirituality

Celebrities

Demographic groups

Discrimination

Mahershala Ali

Muslim people

Population and demographics

Racism and racial discrimination

Religious discrimination

Societal issues

Society

"I want to apologize. I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the screen, and I am incredibly sorry to everyone associated with 'Green Book,'" Vallelonga said in a statement Thursday via a representative. "I especially deeply apologize to the brilliant and kind Mahershala Ali, and all members of the Muslim faith, for the hurt I have caused."

Ali, who stars in "Green Book" alongside Viggo Mortensen, is Muslim.

Representatives for Ali have not returned CNN's request for comment.

The movie follows the friendship between celebrated pianist Dr. Donald Shirley (Ali) and his rough-around-the-edges driver Tony Vallelonga (Mortensen).

Tony Vallelonga was Nick Vallelonga's father.

"I am also sorry to my late father who changed so much from Dr. Shirley's friendship and I promise this lesson is not lost on me," Vallelonga added. "'Green Book' is a story about love, acceptance and overcoming barriers, and I will do better."

"Green Book" won the Golden Globe for best comedy or musical on Sunday, but its path to accolades has encountered controversy.

The film has been accused of exaggerating the pair's friendship and criticized by some of Shirley's surviving relatives.

Mortensen was also the target of ire when, during a post-screening discussion in November, he used the N-word while trying to draw a contrast between the period in which the film is set and present day. He later apologized.

And on Wednesday, "Green Book" director Peter Farrelly apologized after news articles referencing past instances of sexual misconduct, veiled at the time as attempts at humor, resurfaced.

"True. I was an idiot," Farrelly said in a statement to CNN. "I did this decades ago and I thought I was being funny and the truth is I'm embarrassed and it makes me cringe now. I'm deeply sorry."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

Image

The Main Street America Vision

Image

Getting ready for the snow

Image

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

Image

Porter Mooore

Image

Girls wrestlers

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community