Carlos Ghosn's wife is worried about her husband's health in 'harsh conditions'

Carlos Ghosn's wife says she is "fearful and very worried" for the auto executive's health after he developed a fever in a Tokyo jail.

Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan (NSANY), has been unable to speak with his family members directly during the nearly two months he's been detained following his arrest on suspicion of financial misconduct.

"I am pleading with the Japanese authorities to provide us with any information at all about my husband's health," Carole Ghosn said in a written statement Thursday. "We are fearful and very worried his recovery will be complicated while he continues to endure such harsh conditions and unfair treatment."

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday temporarily suspended interrogations of Ghosn, who began feeling ill on Wednesday night, according to the office of his lawyer Motonari Otsuru. Ghosn was also unavailable for a meeting with his Japanese legal team on Thursday.

Ghosn, 64, was told by a prison doctor that he needed rest and was receiving medical attention, Otsuru's office told CNN.

"The Japanese authorities refuse to tell us if he has been transferred to an infirmary, nor will they let us speak with medical personnel at the detention center," Carole Ghosn said.

On Friday, a representative for Otsuru told CNN that Ghosn's temperature had returned to normal and that he was meeting with his legal team again.

The car industry legend, who is still chairman and CEO of Renault (RNSDF), has been in jail since November 19, when he was first arrested. His son recently expressed concern about his health, saying his father had lost 22 pounds in detention. Ghosn appeared in court this week, looking noticeably thinner than before his arrest.

His current period of detention without bail ends Friday. But his lawyers said Tuesday that they expect prosecutors to seek to keep him in custody longer, which they could do by arresting him on additional allegations.

Prosecutors have indicted Ghosn for allegedly under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars over a five year period. They are also investigating other allegations, including that he temporarily transferred personal investment losses to Nissan.

In his first public comments since his arrest, Ghosn appeared in court on Tuesday and vigorously denied the allegations. He said he had been wrongly accused and unfairly detained on "meritless and unsubstantiated accusations."

His lawyers say they fear prosecutors will keep him in jail until a trial begins, which they think could take another six months.

The case has sparked questions about the Japanese justice system and the ability of prosecutors to keep suspects in jail for extended periods of time while investigations continue.

Visits from lawyers, family and friends are strictly controlled by prosecutors in Japan, making it difficult for suspects to establish a defense or give their side of the story to the media.

The judge in the court hearing said that keeping Ghosn in jail during the investigation was justified because he posed a flight risk and could conceal evidence. Ghosn's lawyers dispute those claims.

The global business leader's spectacular downfall following his arrest in November has shaken the international auto industry and strained the alliance he built between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF).

Since his arrest, Ghosn has been ousted as chairman by Nissan and Mitsubishi. Renault and the French government have stood by him, presuming him innocent until proven otherwise.