Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs found alive in Wisconsin

Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who vanished after her parents were found dead in their northwestern Wiscons...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who vanished after her parents were found dead in their northwestern Wisconsin home, has been found alive, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin notified the Barron County Sheriff's Department on Thursday that they had located Jayme alive.

Continents and regions

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

Wisconsin

She was found Thursday afternoon in Gordon, Wisconsin, a town about 66 miles north of where Jayme was last seen, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

A suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes after authorities found Jayme, the sheriff's office said.

No more details were immediately available but authorities have said they will hold a news conference Friday morning.

Jayme's aunt, Sue Allard, said her niece was in the hospital Thursday night.

"There was rumors earlier today, and I prayed and prayed, and they come to not be true," Allard told CNN affiliate WCCO reporter Mary McGuire. "And I just shut myself totally down. I thought today was going to be the day, and then I find out two hours later that she's found and I just cannot believe this."

Jayme vanished October 15, and her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot in their home near Barron, a town of 3,300 in northwestern Wisconsin.

Investigators say a mysterious 911 call led deputies to discover the bodies. The call was "pinged" to the Closs home. When the dispatcher called the number back, a voice mail greeting indicated the phone belonged to Denise Closs. The log does not indicate who made the 911 call, but the dispatcher heard yelling in the background.

Police arrived to find the door kicked in but no one was there. Investigators said they believed Jayme was at home during the shooting.

"Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement.

"This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight."

Thousands of people joined search parties for months as investigators received thousands of tips. The FBI offered a cash reward for information on her whereabouts and hunters in the area were also urged to be on the lookout for clues.

In December, the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office dedicated its Christmas tree to her. The decorations spelled out Jayme's name in big, glittery letters, and they included green bulbs and ribbons. The color green is often used to raise awareness for missing children.

In the days after Jayme's disappearance, law enforcement officials assured the public they believed she was alive and was endangered.

Another of Jayme's aunts, Jennifer Smith, pleaded with those who knew where the girl was to contact the sheriff's department.

"Jayme, we need you here with us to fill that hole we have in our hearts," Smith said more than a week after the girl went missing. "We all love you to the moon and back. And we will never stop looking for you."

Barron, a town of less 3 square miles, has a population of about 3,300, according to US Census figures. It is about a one hour, 50 minute drive from Minneapolis, and is about 50 minutes from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

Image

The Main Street America Vision

Image

Getting ready for the snow

Image

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

Image

Porter Mooore

Image

Girls wrestlers

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community