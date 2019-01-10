Due to TSA absences, Miami airport will temporarily close one terminal early for 3 days

Miami International Airport will close a terminal early for three days because of a shortage of Transportation Security Administration screeners, airport spokesman Greg Chin said Thursday.
The security checkpoints in terminal G will be closed after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, he said.
"Due to an increased number of TSA screeners not reporting to work, we have decided to take this precautionary step and relocate about 12 flights to adjoining concourses in the afternoons," he said.
Chin told the Miami Herald that federal screeners are calling in sick at double the normal rate for Miami, and TSA managers aren't confident they will have enough workers to operate all 11 checkpoints throughout the airport at normal hours.
"We felt we had to make a decision before the weekend," Chin told the newspaper. "They're erring on the side of caution."
