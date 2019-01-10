Andy Murray to retire at Wimbledon, at the latest

An ailing Andy Murray said he plans to retire at Wimbledon -- if he can make it that far.

Hindered by a hip injury, Murray made the announcement in an emotional press conference ahead of the Australian Open, which starts Monday.

Andy Murray Sports figures Grand Slam Tournaments Professional tennis Sports and recreation Sports events Tennis Tennis events Wimbledon Championships

The Scot admitted the year's first major could be his final event, such is the state of his surgically repaired hip.

Murray is arguably the best tennis player to ever play for Great Britain.

Six years ago, he became the first British man to win at home at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936. He has won two other grand slams and is the lone man to win back-to-back Olympic singles gold medals.

Murray, 31, received a knighthood for his tennis achievements and charity work on the eve of 2017.

He will become the first member of tennis' so-called "Big Four" -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the other three -- to quit the game.

