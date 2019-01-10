Clear

Despite shutdown, Interior holds meetings on opening Alaskan land for oil leases

The Bureau of Land Management has shuttered much of its agency's functions during the government shutdown, b...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 9:36 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Bureau of Land Management has shuttered much of its agency's functions during the government shutdown, but in its Alaska office, the agency used leftover funds from the past year to hold public meetings over the past week regarding an agency plan that would make Arctic land available for oil and gas leasing purchases.

The Bureau of Land Management is part of the Interior Department, which has been closed since Dec. 22.

Alaska

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Energy and utilities

Government organizations - US

North America

Northwestern United States

Oil and gas industry

Political Figures - US

Raul Grijalva

The Americas

United States

United States Bureau of Land Management

US Department of the Interior

US federal departments and agencies

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Forestry

Timber industry

The meetings took place Friday, Saturday and Wednesday in different cities across the state -- the last one was on day 19 of the government shutdown. A meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to "weather conditions," according to a tweet from BLM Alaska.

The Bureau of Land Management's Alaska office publicized the meetings on its Facebook page.

In a letter to the Interior Department, House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva criticized its decision to move forward with the meetings during a shutdown. He also commented that stakeholders were informed only the day before that the meetings would take place.

"Asking people to comment on two major development processes in the Arctic with huge potential environmental and human consequences without anyone in the agency able to answer questions defeats the purpose of the public participation process," the Arizona Democrat wrote.

Grijalva wrote that the "responsible and fair course of action" would be to reschedule the public meetings.

The agency's shutdown plan says BLM functions will cease except for "law enforcement, emergency response functions, and operations necessary for the safety of human life or the protection of property."

Out of over 9,000 employees, 1,530 BLM employees are exempt and required to continue working without pay -- 524 in full-time status and 1,006 on call. The plan names some of the offices that exempt employees work in, including staff "in Alaska working on the administration and regulation of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline."

The BLM Alaska office used carryover oil and gas appropriation funds from the past year to continue work related to the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. The meetings were initially scheduled for the first week of December, but due to the earthquake in Anchorage on November 30, they were postponed until January, according to a BLM spokesperson.

The agency issued a notice of intent to prepare an integrated activity plan and environmental impact statement for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska at the end of November. In order to submit those plans, the agency is first required to hold a series of public meetings and have a public comment period.

The comment period on the action closes on January 22.

The plan and environmental impact statement would "ensure that BLM's land management will provide the opportunity ... to construct pipelines and other necessary infrastructure to bring oil and gas resources from offshore or adjacent leases to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System or a future gas pipeline," according to the agency's notice.

Grijalva's letter requests information from the department about what funds were used for the meetings, what funds BLM had at the beginning of the shutdown and how those funds are being spent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

Image

Celebrating 110 years

Image

The Terre Haute Main Street Tour

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes

Image

The Jet Stream

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks weekend snow

Image

Happy 100th Birthday to Rosella Parks

Image

Crawford County Tax Cap

Image

Marshall Lion Statues

Image

Help with AIDS treatment in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community