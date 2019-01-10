Clear

A bus driver rescued a barefoot baby wandering in the freezing cold

A Milwaukee bus driver went above the call of duty when she stopped to save an unlikely would-be passenger: ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Milwaukee bus driver went above the call of duty when she stopped to save an unlikely would-be passenger: a baby.

Irena Ivic was driving on a freeway overpass when she spotted a barefoot baby, Milwaukee County Transit System spokesman Matt Sliker said. The baby, wearing a red onesie and a diaper, was quickly walking to an intersection.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Children

Demographic groups

Extreme cold

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Public bus service

Public transportation

Severe weather

Society

Transportation and warehousing

Weather

"I'm just grateful I was in the right place at the right time," Ivic said at a commendation ceremony held in her honor on Thursday.

Ivic stopped the bus and ran out to scoop up the baby, as seen in a video released by the transit system. She carried the baby to the bus, where passengers gathered in disbelief.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. I am shaking," Ivic said in the video as she sat down in the driver's seat with the baby.

A passenger on the bus took off her winter coat and draped it around the baby girl, who was cold to the touch. The temperatures were freezing that day, on December 22, according to the transit system.

Ivic sat talking to the coat-swaddled baby, stroking her hair. The little one soon fell asleep in her arms, as seen in the video.

The 19-month-old had been cold and scared but was otherwise unharmed, police said.

The child went missing after officials believe the child's mother had a mental health crisis, the transit system release said. "Authorities eventually reunited the baby with its father," Sliker said.

This is the ninth time a lost or missing child has been found by a Milwaukee County Transit System driver in recent years, according to the release.

"I absolutely love kids. I used to be a teacher and I have children of my own, so I'm so happy I was able to help this sweet, innocent baby," Ivic said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

Image

Celebrating 110 years

Image

The Terre Haute Main Street Tour

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes

Image

The Jet Stream

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks weekend snow

Image

Happy 100th Birthday to Rosella Parks

Image

Crawford County Tax Cap

Image

Marshall Lion Statues

Image

Help with AIDS treatment in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community