Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

-- President Donald Trump claimed he "obviously" never meant Mexico would "write out a check" for the wall, but would still pay for it indirectly.

-- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, agreed to testify publicly before Congress next month.

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a move by Senate Democrats to get the chamber to vote on spending bills to reopen the government.

-- Exclusive: Special counsel Robert Mueller's team met with one of Donald Trump's campaign pollsters, who is also a former business associate of Paul Manafort, in February 2018.

-- A new video may provide a clue in the murder of Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

-- Florida police have released terrifying crash videos to encourage drivers to use caution around emergency vehicles.

-- People over 65 share fake news stories on Facebook more than any other age group, a study found.

-- For only the second time, repeating radio bursts have been detected in space. Believers claim extraterrestrial civilizations are creating them -- scientists think it's an astrophysical phenomenon.

-- Lady Gaga has apologized for working with R. Kelly on a 2013 single after coming under pressure from fans to condemn him.

