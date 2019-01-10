Clear

Trump to meet with the 'Pope's favorite nun' during border trip

President Donald Trump will meet with Sister Norma Pimentel, a Catholic nun whose charity for new immigrants...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump will meet with Sister Norma Pimentel, a Catholic nun whose charity for new immigrants on the Texas-Mexico border has won praise from Pope Francis, at a roundtable discussion during the President's trip to the border on Thursday.

The roundtable discussion and border trip are part of Trump's push to convince Congress to fund his proposed $5.7 billion wall on the US-Mexico border.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Donald Trump

Misc people

Papacy and the Pope

Political Figures - US

Pope Francis

Religious groups

Society

Border control

Government and public administration

Immigration

Immigration politics

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Territorial and national borders

US-Mexico border wall

A spokeswoman for Pimentel, fondly known as "the Pope's favorite nun," said the nun will focus her message on "caring for the person in front of you."

Pimentel, director of Catholic Charities for the Rio Grande Valley, shared a similar message in an op-ed on Wednesday.

"Every day of the year, from morning to evening, families coming over the border are welcomed at our center with smiles, a warm bowl of soup, a shower and a place to rest," she wrote.

"Most families are exhausted and afraid, carrying little more than a few belongings in a plastic bag. They come in all forms and at all ages. Few speak any English. Most are in great need of help. Some days, we see 20 people. Other days, it's closer to 300. In recent weeks, it has been very busy. Some stay a few hours, but many spend the night before heading on to new destinations. Since we opened, more than 100,000 have come through our doors."

"Regardless of who we are and where we came from, we remain part of the human family and are called to live in solidarity with one another," she added.

In 2015, the Pope personally thanked Pimentel for her and other religious sisters' work.

"I want to thank you," Francis said during a virtual papal audience hosted by ABC News. "And through you to thank all the sisters of religious orders in the US for the work that you have done and that you do in the United States. It's great. I congratulate you. Be courageous. Move forward.

"I'll tell you one other thing. Is it inappropriate for the Pope to say this? I love you all very much."

After that encounter with Francis, people began calling Pimentel "the Pope's favorite nun."

Francis himself tussled with Trump over the proposed border wall in 2016, when he said:

"A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian. This is not the gospel."

Trump immediately fired back, calling Francis' comments "disgraceful."

"No leader, especially a religious leader, should have the right to question another man's religion or faith," he said in statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold with a calm breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Image

Master Gardener-Volunteer Training

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Olney Central

Image

THN THS

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community