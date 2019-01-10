Clear

Beto O'Rourke Instagrams dentist visit, talks life on US-Mexico border

"Ah, so," Beto O'Rourke began a ser...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Ah, so," Beto O'Rourke began a series of Instagram videos Thursday morning, "I'm here at the dentist."

The former Texas congressman and potential 2020 presidential candidate started a series of posts with his dental hygienist, Diana, pulling teeth-cleaning tools out of his mouth.

Beto O'Rourke

Border control

Dentistry

Donald Trump

Health and medical

International relations

International relations and national security

Medical fields and specialties

National security

Political Figures - US

Territorial and national borders

"We're going to continue our series on the people of the border," he says, introducing Diana and saying she was "going to tell us a little bit about growing up in El Paso."

Six more short video posts to O'Rourke's Instagram story followed. Diana explained that her mother was from Mexico and her father the United States, and she was born in El Paso. She said her neighborhood helped her mother study to become a US citizen.

Asked by O'Rourke about life on the border, she says, "It's a beautiful community. We all support each other. We love each other. And it's not what everybody else thinks, sadly, about us. It's actually a wonderful place to live and grow up."

The post caught fire on social media as the political world waits to see whether O'Rourke -- who shattered fundraising records for a Senate campaign last year and became a viral sensation on the left -- will seek the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination. O'Rourke is unlikely to decide before February, two sources close to him recently told CNN.

During his failed bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year, O'Rourke often drew massive audiences to his livestreams on social media -- which sometimes focused on campaign events, but often were of O'Rourke talking politics during more mundane activities like eating Whataburger with his wife.

O'Rourke's more recent social media activity has focused on countering President Donald Trump's characterizations of life on the US-Mexico border.

On Tuesday night, he spent an hour and a half on Facebook Live, responding to Trump's speech arguing for a border wall by visiting friends and walking through the streets of El Paso, showing views of the border while talking about how safe the area is.

Wednesday night, he posted several videos to his Instagram story from what appeared to be a youth sports complex featuring a woman from McAllen, another Texas border town, who explained that US and Mexican citizens cross the border every day and said she'd always felt safe there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Cold with a calm breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Image

Master Gardener-Volunteer Training

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Olney Central

Image

THN THS

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community