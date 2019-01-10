Clear

Trump announces he will cancel his trip to Davos over shutdown

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has canceled a ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has canceled a planned trip to Switzerland to attend the World Economy Forum in Davos, hours after saying the trip was still on.

"Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum," he wrote. "My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!"

Business, economy and trade

Conferences and conventions

Donald Trump

Economy and economic indicators

Political Figures - US

World Economic Forum

Trump was due to depart for the mountainside conference in two weeks. He was to be accompanied by a large delegation of Cabinet officials.

Trump attended the summit last year, and was pleased with the reception he received, according to people who spoke to him afterward.

The annual conference brings together powerful executives, finance ministers, and other members of the global elite.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Cold with a calm breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Image

Master Gardener-Volunteer Training

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Olney Central

Image

THN THS

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community