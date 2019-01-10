Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

These are some of the world's most expensive divorces

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos, the world's richest couple, are splitting up, which could become the most expensive divorce in history.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 11:55 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The world's richest couple is splitting up.

Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage, according to a joint statement put out Wednesday on the Amazon CEO's Twitter account.

"After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the couple said in the statement.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," the statement continued. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie, 48, met and got married while working at D.E. Shaw, a New York-based hedge fund, in the early 90s. Shortly after, they packed up and moved across the country to Seattle, where Bezos launched Amazon.

Bezos is now the world's richest person, with an estimated net worth of $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That means this divorce could end up being very costly.

MacKenzie is an author of multiple novels, including Traps and The Testing of Luther Albright.

Last year, the couple announced plans to commit $2 billion to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and also to create a network of preschools in low-income communities.

In the joint statement, the couple said they looked forward to continuing working together as "parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."

They have four children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Cold with a calm breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Image

Master Gardener-Volunteer Training

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Olney Central

Image

THN THS

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

Image

Church shares positive message

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community