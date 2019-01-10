Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rwandan model may have been killed by domestic worker, police say

A prominent Rwandan model found dead in her parent's home may have been killed by a domestic worker, accordi...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A prominent Rwandan model found dead in her parent's home may have been killed by a domestic worker, according to police.

Alexia Mupende, 35, was found dead with stab wounds on Tuesday at her family's home in Kigali, Rwanda's capital.

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Eastern Africa

Rwanda

Stabbings

Business, economy and trade

Economic migration

Foreign labor

Globalization

Labor and employment

Private household employment

Trade and development

Workers and professionals

"It was around 7.30 p.m. local time, her body was found on the bed. The suspect is the family's domestic help or house boy, his name is Niyireba Antione. Police are still looking for him," police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said.

Kabera said the suspect fled the home that night, and his whereabouts remain unknown. Mupende was due to get married next month, according to local media reports.

Tributes have poured in for Mupende who was described as a warm and hardworking person. Hundreds of fans gathered outside her parents' house to pay their respects.

Mupende had lived in Kenya and Uganda before moving back to her native Rwanda, where she studied business information and technology, the reports said.

In a poem paying tribute to the model, Hope Azeda, the founder of a local arts group with which Mupende had collaborated for years, described the her as "beautiful and eloquent,"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Cold with a calm breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Image

Master Gardener-Volunteer Training

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Olney Central

Image

THN THS

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

Image

Church shares positive message

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community