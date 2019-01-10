Clear

'The Sopranos' cast debates show's ending on 20th anniversary

When "The Sopranos" debuted on January 10, 1999, fans had no idea it would run for six seasons and end so c...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019
CNN Wire

When "The Sopranos" debuted on January 10, 1999, fans had no idea it would run for six seasons and end so controversially.

Some of the hit show's cast members recently spoke about that ending, which is still divisive among many fans.

"I loved how the series ended because I think that there was no way everybody was gonna be happy," cast member Edie Falco told "Entertainment Tonight" on Wednesday. "So David Chase did what made him happy, which is, you know, leave a lot of people talking about it."

The David Chase-created crime drama revolved around anxiety-filled mobster Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini. Falco played Soprano's wife, Carmela.

Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013.

In the final scene that aired June 10, 2007, the Soprano family gathers at a diner while Journey's "Don't Stop Believin' " plays.

When Tony Soprano looks up as his daughter Meadow arrives, the screen goes black before the credits start rolling.

The audience was left debating what had happened, including whether Tony Soprano had died.

Some of the cast gathered Wednesday for a panel discussion at New York's SVA Theatre in honor of the show's 20th anniversary.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, said of the ending, "I don't know what it means.

"I don't know what we're supposed to take from it," Imperioli said. "What we saw is what it is. That makes no sense, but that's how I see it now."

Lorraine Bracco, who played Tony Soprano's therapist Jennifer Melfi, said she also didn't know what happened.

"I'm clueless," she said. "I just, people want to know, I have no idea."

