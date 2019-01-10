Clear

Female police officer shot dead in Shreveport, Louisiana

A female police officer has died after being shot outside a home Wednesday evening as she prepared to start ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 8:55 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A female police officer has died after being shot outside a home Wednesday evening as she prepared to start her shift in the northwestern Louisiana city of Shreveport, officials said.

The death of the officer, whose name wasn't immediately released, was announced on the Facebook page of the Shreveport Police Officer's Association.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the wounded, uniformed officer outside a home with gunshot wounds just after 8:20 p.m. CT, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines told reporters.

"It appears that the officer was ... getting ready to come to Shreveport police headquarters for (her) shift tonight," Hines said.

One person who was at the home when officers arrived was detained for questioning, Hines said.

Information on what led to the shooting wasn't immediately available.

"She was proving herself to be a capable professional, dedicated to serving the citizens of Shreveport," a post on the Shreveport Police Officer's Association Facebook page read on Thursday morning.

