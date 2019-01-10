Clear

Owner of South Korean revenge porn site jailed for 4 years

The co-owner of a South Korean revenge porn site was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, as women in...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 2:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The co-owner of a South Korean revenge porn site was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, as women in the East Asian country continue to push back against spy cam and other nonconsensual pornography.

A court in Seoul also ordered the woman, surnamed Song, to pay a fine of $1.26 million, and ordered her to take 80 hours of sexual violence education.

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Pornography

Sex and gender issues

Society

South Korea

"It is immeasurable how much harm (the site) had caused on our society. Song worked with her husband and others to operate Soranet and let its members upload pornographic material," the judge said.

Soranet, which was shut down last year, was a popular site for uploading videos and photos taken using hidden and upskirt cameras. Song co-founded the site, along with her husband. According to South Korean media, Song's husband is currently out of the country.

Beginning in mid 2018, tens of thousands of women in South Korea took to the streets to campaign against the spy cam epidemic, under the slogan "My Life is Not Your Porn."

There were 6,470 cases of illegal filming in South Korea in 2017, compared to 2,412 in 2012.

Lee Ji-soo, a computer specialist who helps women scrub the web of images taken without their consent, told CNN her company has seen a big spike in demand since the protests drew attention to the issue.

"The most common things that the clients are saying -- and they are quite heartbreaking -- are 'I want to die' or 'I cannot leave my house.' Especially the victims of spy cam or illegally taken videos say that when they encounter people on the street, they feel like they would be recognized," she said.

Last year, the South Korean government began offering similar services to Lee's company. The Digital Sex Crimes Victim Support Center provides consultation and removal services, and officials said that within the first 50 days of operation it helped 500 victims remove more than 2,200 videos online. It also provides victims legal support to file criminal charges and takedown notices.

The government has also said it will provide $4.5 million in funds to local authorities to increase patrols of toilets and changing rooms to search for spy cameras.

Police in Seoul have also launched a special squad of women inspectors began daily checks of 20,000 public toilets in Seoul, with plans for tens of thousands of private toilets to also be scoured for spy cams.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Olney Central

Image

THN THS

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

Image

Church shares positive message

Image

Public swim at the Aquatic Center

Image

Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

Image

Mindful Eating

Image

Urgent care numbers are up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community