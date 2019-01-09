Clear

Police in Kentucky offer $60K reward for armored truck driver who fled with cash

The driver of an armored truck in Kentucky vanished from work along with a "large amount of money" last mont...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 11:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The driver of an armored truck in Kentucky vanished from work along with a "large amount of money" last month, leaving police to believe he could be in danger. But now, authorities say he had planned the theft all along.

The FBI in Louisville and a private security firm are offering a total of $60,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of 29-year-old Mark Nicholas Espinosa, officials said.

Continents and regions

Kentucky

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Larceny and theft

Louisville

Property crimes

Espinosa, a driver working for security firm GardaWorld, was waiting in the armored vehicle on December 5 while his partner made drops inside a Louisville mall. By the time his colleague came back, Espinosa and an undisclosed amount of cash were gone, police said.

Investigators had been trying to determine since last month whether he was missing and in danger, or if he was a suspect.

Espinosa doesn't not have a criminal history and "his employer had good things to say about him," Lt. Steve Kaufling with the Louisville Metro Police told reporters last month.

On Wednesday, police said Espinosa's disappearance was not a "random act of violence."

"At this time we believe Mark Espinosa has taken steps to plan out this theft and has taken steps to cover up his planning," Kaufling said.

Espinosa has been charged with theft from interstate shipment and a federal arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest, officials said.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 230 to 235 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a large scar on his right arm from his shoulder to his elbow, as well as a scar on one shoulder, the FBI said. Anyone with information can call the FBI's Louisville Field Office at 502-263-6000.

