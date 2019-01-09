Clear

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi wins DR Congo election

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, acco...

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, according to the country's electoral commission.

The vote took place on December 30, and was billed as the country's first democratic transition of power.

He will take office from President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the resource-rich central African country since 2001. Kabila's preferred successor had been former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The much-delayed election, which had been scheduled to take place in 2016, has been marred by speculation of voting fraud and irregularities.

The US State Department has advised all American citizens in the country to leave, as the nation braces itself for protests.

WTHI Radar

