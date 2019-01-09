Donald Trump's temper tantrum

On Wednesday, the President of the United States stormed out of a meeting with top congressional leaders after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to support money in the federal budget for the border wall he has long championed.

After he left -- or maybe as he was leaving -- Trump took to Twitter to bash Pelosi -- and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He tweeted:

"Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!"

(Trump reportedly actually said "bye bye" as he left the meeting, which is, um, amazeballs.)

This would be slightly worrisome if we were talking about how your teenager behaved in a meeting for a group project with the deadline coming up. It's outright terrifying when you are talking about the President of the United States, and the federal government has already been closed -- at least partially -- for 19 days.

This is, of course, not the first time since being elected President that Trump has flashed his take-my-ball-and-go-home approach to governance. As a CEO, Trump could behave like this because, ultimately, his word was the only one that mattered. If he wanted something done, it usually got done.

He has never seemed to adjust to the very real and clear differences between his past life as a businessman and reality TV star and President of the United States.

As Pelosi seeks to remind Trump regularly, Congress is a co-equal branch of government -- as outlined in a little something we call the Constitution. And with Democrats now in control of the House, Trump has zero choice but to find some sort of compromise that can get through Congress -- or have this shutdown continue on and on and on.

Which, by the sound of his rhetoric and the signal sent by his actions today, Trump may be just fine with! Because he is Trump. And this sort of stuff is what he does.

But ask yourself this: Is stamping out of a meeting because you don't get what you want really a long-term governing strategy?