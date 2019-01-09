Clear

North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong: 'The time for political posturing is over'

North Dakota's Rep. Kelly Armstrong is the st...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 9:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 9:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

North Dakota's Rep. Kelly Armstrong is the state's lone House member, a baseball coach and a freshman in the new Congress.

In an interview, Armstrong weighed in on what needs to happen next with the government shutdown, why four-wheel-drive is important on the campaign trail while crossing his very large home state, and his abiding love for a good ballpark dog.

Continents and regions

Karenni Army

Midwestern United States

Misc organizations

North America

North Dakota

The Americas

United States

Lauren Dezenski: In five words, describe how you felt being sworn in.

Kelly Armstrong: Humbled, honored, love my family.

LD: What's your top priority in your first term?

KA: My top priority is to give North Dakota a bold, conservative voice in Washington. What's good for North Dakota is good for the country. I'll work to grow jobs and expand opportunities for North Dakota farmers, ranchers and energy workers.

LD: What do you think will happen with the government shutdown?

KA: Speaker Pelosi needs to come to the table with a real offer of compromise on border security with the President and Senate Republicans. So far, they've only brought unrealistic proposals that won't reopen the government. The time for political posturing is over. Let's work together to secure the border and fund the government.

LD: What was your biggest lesson from your campaign?

KA: North Dakota is a big state, and being the only representative for the state, I spent many hours, days, and weeks on the road talking with and listening to voters where they live. The lesson is to have a reliable vehicle, preferably with four-wheel-drive to handle snow and ice, that you can put a lot of miles on.

LD: Do you have a favorite pump-up song? What is it?

KA: "Brave Man's Death" by J. Roddy Walston & The Business.

LD: Tell me about your favorite food from your district.

KA: Any hot dog at a baseball park across the state.

Is there someone we should talk to from your district? Email lauren.dezenski@cnn.com with your suggestions -- and thanks to everyone who has already reached out!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

Image

Mindful Eating

Image

Urgent care numbers are up

Image

Headstone knocked over at Parke County Cemetery

Image

Woman charged after allegedly bringing gun in school

Image

Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks snow

Image

White River Bridge receives work

Image

Clabber Girl sign makeover continues

Image

Vigo County Sherriff's Office gets new vehicles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community