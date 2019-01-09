Clear

New York Rep. Max Rose: Shutdown 'needs to end now'

Newly sworn-in New York Rep. ...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 9:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 9:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Newly sworn-in New York Rep. Max Rose has already made waves in Washington as one of the 15 Democrats to vote against Nancy Pelosi for House speaker (following through on a campaign promise to his Staten Island and southern Brooklyn constituents).

But it's not all serious for the 32-year-old Army veteran: The new congressman -- who flipped his district from red to blue in November -- also had a colleague rub his nearly bald head for good luck while drawing numbered chips for office assignments earlier this month.

Budget deficits

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Government organizations - US

Lil Wayne

Max Rose

Political Figures - US

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public debt

Public finance

US Congress

US federal government shutdowns

US House of Representatives

Continents and regions

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Lauren caught up with Rose, who talked about his frustration over the government shutdown, hope for infrastructure investment and his favorite Lil Wayne pump-up track.

Lauren Dezenski: In five words, describe how you felt while being sworn in.

MR: Pissed off, government shut down.

LD: What's your top priority in your first term?

MR: Ending corruption in DC so that we're able to truly invest in our infrastructure, fight the opioid epidemic, and end gun violence. We can't do that if the special interests are writing the bills or preventing them from coming up for a vote in the first place.

LD: What's your expectation on what happens with the current partial government shutdown?

MR: Shutting down the government is a national disgrace and it should never be used as a negotiating tactic. Hundreds of thousands of hard-working, dedicated public servants are working without pay. It needs to end now.

LD: What was your biggest lesson from your campaign?

MR: People will vote for you even if they don't agree with you on everything. They will never vote for you if they can't trust you.

LD: Do you have a favorite pump-up song? What is it?

MR: Lil Wayne -- "Right Above It."

LD: Tell me about your favorite food from your district.

MR: This will only get me in trouble. But, if it's date night with my wife, Leigh, I'm going to my favorite Italian restaurant, Vinium.

Is there someone we should talk to from your district? Email lauren.dezenski@cnn.com with your suggestions -- and thanks to everyone who has already reached out!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

Image

Mindful Eating

Image

Urgent care numbers are up

Image

Headstone knocked over at Parke County Cemetery

Image

Woman charged after allegedly bringing gun in school

Image

Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks snow

Image

White River Bridge receives work

Image

Clabber Girl sign makeover continues

Image

Vigo County Sherriff's Office gets new vehicles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community